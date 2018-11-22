Karma Hooper, 10, walks to the kitchen to get ready to go as Portia Bailey checks to make sure her daughter Andromeda's room is clean before they leave for the day in Davenport on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018.
Portia Bailey stands on her front porch to watch her daughter Andromeda, 10, and her best friend Karma Hooper, 10, run back to Karma's house Davenport on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. Karma's mother, a nearby neighbor, sometimes watches the girls while Portia is at work.
Karma Hooper, 10, walks to the kitchen to get ready to go as Portia Bailey checks to make sure her daughter Andromeda's room is clean before they leave for the day in Davenport on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018.
Portia Bailey stands on her front porch to watch her daughter Andromeda, 10, and her best friend Karma Hooper, 10, run back to Karma's house Davenport on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. Karma's mother, a nearby neighbor, sometimes watches the girls while Portia is at work.
Portia Bailey would rather be in the driver's seat.
The 25-year-old single mother of two describes herself as independent, someone who’s “not a quitter” and strives to make her own path forward. But with no reliable transportation, Bailey finds herself struggling to get everyday chores done or make it to work. The Davenport bus system is too slow and runs too infrequently to take her all of the places she needs to go, she said. Plus, waiting outdoors for a bus to arrive with young kids – Andromeda is 10 and Faith is 10 months – is not ideal as it starts to get colder.
"I just try to make a way," she said.
It was only 2½ months ago that Bailey’s 2002 Chevy Impala died, and she's discovered how difficult and frustrating it is to be without a car in Davenport. Her old car had been in and out of the shop with electrical problems several times. And after about $700 in repairs – money Bailey says just “went down the drain” – smoke started coming out of the car’s vents and melted the carpet, making it virtually irreparable and definitely unsafe. So she got rid of it.
Since then, Bailey has largely relied on the ride-share application, Uber, to get to work or take her 10-month old to day care and doctor's appointments or pick up groceries. She sometimes pays someone she knows to drive her across town, but those arrangements can be expensive; as much as $45 in one day. And the cost of getting around has become another barrier to keep her putting together enough money for another car and to keep up with her bills, she said.
A native of Chicago, Bailey first came to Davenport with her mom years ago. She spent some of her high school years at Central and others at Lane Tech College Prep on Chicago’s south side. She returned to Davenport as a way to forge a good life for herself and her children.
"My kids are all I got," she said.
Bailey has a housekeeping job that allows her to set her own hours and her own pace. When she's been unable to afford to get a ride, though, she misses days and falls further behind.
Still, Bailey tries to stay positive. Hopefully, at the end of the year, she says, she'll be able to start putting enough money together for another car. In the meantime, the chaotic nature of her schedule, and the dependence on others to meet family needs can be stressful.
“It drives me crazy, but I just do what I got to do to get it done,” she said.
Our Centennial Celebration of Leonard Bernstein will explore the nature of love with Concertmaster Naha Greenholtz in Serenade (after Plato’s Symposium), Principal Clarinetist Daniel Won will make his QCSO solo debut with the energetic and syncopated Clarinet Sonata, and beloved selections f…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.