Portia Bailey

She is a single mother of two children: Andromeda, 10, and Faith, 10 months.

The 25-year-old works as a housekeeper. But she's found it difficult to make it to work and get everyday chores done since her car died this summer, so she often relies on Uber to get around. She and her two children live in Davenport.

She was nominated for Uber gift cards.

Estimated cost: $400

Nominated by: Genesis Health Center