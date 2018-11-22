When Ashley Jager talked about the dog her family had to put down this fall, tears swelled in her 3-year-old daughter's eyes.
"She doesn't understand," Jager said. "She still asks if we can go get Sadie."
After racking up $1,000 in vet bills, the Jager's Sheltie had to be put to sleep. The loss was compounded by the expense. Their second of three children had required surgery this year, and Jager's car required multiple repairs. When it rains, as they say, it pours.
Even so, Lori Parcel, of Genesis Bright Beginnings, had to convince Jager there was no shame in being nominated for the Quad-City Times Wish List to help the family get through a difficult year.
"I have to tell you: Ashley's never asked me for anything, and I've been with her for several years," Parcel said. "Some people just expect things, but Ashley isn't one of those people. I had to talk her into it."
Until now, Jager said, she and her husband, Tyler, have managed in tough times.
"We don't like to ask for help," she said. "Tyler and I find a way to figure it out; whatever it is. That's our thing. We've just had a very bad year."
While Tyler Jager works as a warehouse manager, Ashley stays home with the kids: Danielle, 9; Wesley, almost 7; and Mackenzie, 3.
By this time of year, she typically has bought Christmas gifts for the kids with the money she has saved. This year, she doesn't even have the money to buy winter clothes.
"She was afraid the kids wouldn't be prepared for winter," Parcel said. "She does very well with the family finances, especially with the size of her household."
Her Wish List nomination asks for winter clothes for the kids, winter boots for Mom and new pants for Dad.
"Kenzie has two really nice coats, but Dani doesn't have any," Ashley Jager said. "If I can get help with the things we need, that may free me up to get them a couple of things for Christmas.
"We just didn't expect to get hit with so many things at once. We're really honored, because not a lot of good things happen to me and Tyler. Our greatest blessings are our kids."
