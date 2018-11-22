Try 3 months for $3
Providing stability and comfort for her two young children is a priority for Rock Island single mother Shondrea Dale.

“I want my kids to grow up feeling like they had all the love and support that they needed and not feel like they lacked for anything,” she said.

As the sole provider for her family, the 26-year-old is doing everything she can to provide. That includes working two jobs, at Walmart and Steak ‘n Shake, to make ends meet.

“My day starts at 7 a.m. and ends around 10, 11 o’clock at night," she said. "I wake up the next day and do the same thing."

Dale also uses community resources, such as Project Now and Rock Island Township, to help get by.

When she isn’t at work, Dale is at home with her son, Ke’Andre, 6, and daughter, KaMiyah, 5.

Providing stability for her kids is especially important to her, because Dale moved around a lot when she was growing up. She lived in the Quad-Cities when she was younger, moved away, then came back several years ago with her mother.

While her mother went back to St. Louis a few months later, Dale decided to stay. She found a three-bedroom apartment that accommodates low-income families.

“I was just tired of moving and so (I decided) I’ll make it work here,” she said. “I’ve been homeless a couple of times coming back here, and losing everything and getting back on my feet. But, this is pretty much the most stable I’ve been within the last few years. I’m proud of myself for getting financially better.”

She added, “I’m trying to do something different for my kids. I want them to have stability. I don’t want to keep moving around, and (going from) school to school, state to state, like I did growing up.”

The apartment doesn’t have much furniture. There is a couch and a kitchen table she got from someone her father knew who died.

“We use this table (to eat),” Dale said. “It’s broken, but we make do.”

Her son sleeps on an air mattress, and her daughter sleeps on a mattress on the floor.

“I haven’t been able to afford the frames and stuff to prop the beds up or anything, but I do try to make sure we have the basic needs that we have,” Dale said.

Her story prompted Skip-a-Long Home Network Director Malia Owens to nominate her for Quad-City Times Wish List to get a new kitchen table and chairs, kitchen and bathroom supplies, beds, and winter clothes for the family.

Once she’s on better financial footing, Dale said, she would like to go to school to become a massage therapist.

“It’s always been a personal interest of mine,” she said. “I actually want to accomplish finishing my degree. I’ve been to college multiple times but never got to finish, because money and bills and my kids come first to me, so I kind of put my own personal things on the back burner.”

Despite her challenges, Dale said she is proud of what she’s been able to achieve for her family.

“Whatever I need to get done, I’m going to get it done, regardless,” she said. “I don’t care what I have do to do it. I’m going to get it done.”

