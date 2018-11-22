Shondrea Dale

Shondrea Dale is a single mother to two children, Ke'Andre, 6, and KaMiyah, 5. She works two jobs to get by and lives in a small apartment.

The family is in need of a a queen or full-size bed with sheets and blankets; twin bunk beds with sheets and blankets; kitchen and bathroom supplies, such as pots and pans, towels and wash cloths; a kitchen table and chairs; living room couch; and winter clothes for the family.

Estimated cost: $1,800

Nominated by: Malia Owens of Skip-a-Long Home Network