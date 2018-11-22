Justina Pessein

Wish: Justin Pessein needs a washer and dryer to help her better manage her time, money and family life.

Davenport mother Pessein, 31, is married and has three children. Her husband works a full-time second shift, while she stays at home with the children. She has put her own career and schooling aside to care for her family.

The family is able to pay their bills, but not much more. Pessein is hoping to earn her nursing degree next year, but at the moment, most of her time is spent caring for her children, rather than working toward her own goals.

With little time and money, Pessein is in need of her own washer and dryer.

Estimated cost: $429 for the washer and $499 for the dryer.

Nominated by: Kristine Nichols at Bright Beginnings