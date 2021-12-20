Wish List: Single mother battling cancer needs beds and furniture for children

Mona Lisa Lewis graduated high school at 16 and had a bachelor's degree in business and nutrition management before she was 21.
Now she works at a Kwik Star, struggling to provide for her children while making time to get treatment for stage 3 breast cancer.
Lewis has faced various health concerns throughout her life, including fighting off stage 4 uterine cancer while pregnant with her last child. Around the time she went into remission for the uterine cancer, her mother and older sister died, removing most of her familial support system. Now she's been diagnosed with breast cancer, and many of her other health issues still remain.
When Lewis found out she'd been nominated for the Quad-City Times Wish List program, she couldn't believe it. The Wish List is an annual program that works with United Way Quad Cities to find people in need through nominations from local nonprofits, and provide those people with basic necessities using reader donations.
"I've always been one where I have to depend on myself. I've never had anything handed to me," Lewis said. "So, for you all to actually take the time now and care and pick a little person like me, it means everything, because it's all about my kids and them being comfortable. I don't live for me; I live for them."
Lewis and her kids are in need of a twin-sized beds and some other furniture for their apartment. What little furniture the family has is old and worn, and Lewis said she's often embarrassed to have visitors.
"This is all I can get because it's all I can afford, and beggars can't be choosers," she said. "At the end of the day, it would mean everything to me and my kids to have nice furniture so they can have company, or if anybody wants to stop by and see me. Right now I don't even indulge in the outside world because I'm self-conscious about it."
Lewis said she's been saving and working to try and get new furniture, but it's been hard to pull the money together with everything else going on.
"I'm doing the best that I can, but I still feel like there's something pulling me back. It's always something else that comes up," Lewis said. "If I'm not at work and I'm not at home, I'm at the hospital. Right now my health has been put on the back burner, because I have to work and I don't have a support system, so if I don't work (my kids) don't eat."
Lewis tries to keep as much information about her health and financial struggles from her kids as possible, because "kids are supposed to be kids," she said. She currently has four kids at home, and one that she helps support who lives with his father.
"My oldest two are grown, gone and on their own, so as a mother, I think I’ve got to be doing something right," Lewis said. "Three years ago we were homeless, living in a car. I can never, I can never go back to that. I can't. They depend on me. And sometimes it's hard, because if I'm there for everybody, who's going to be there for me? I don't have time to care about me. With my health, I'm doing the best that I can.
"I'm managing, but I really don't have time to worry about me."