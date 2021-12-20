Wish List: Single mother battling cancer needs beds and furniture for children

Lewis and her kids are in need of a twin-sized beds and some other furniture for their apartment. What little furniture the family has is old and worn, and Lewis said she's often embarrassed to have visitors.

"This is all I can get because it's all I can afford, and beggars can't be choosers," she said. "At the end of the day, it would mean everything to me and my kids to have nice furniture so they can have company, or if anybody wants to stop by and see me. Right now I don't even indulge in the outside world because I'm self-conscious about it."

Lewis said she's been saving and working to try and get new furniture, but it's been hard to pull the money together with everything else going on.

"I'm doing the best that I can, but I still feel like there's something pulling me back. It's always something else that comes up," Lewis said. "If I'm not at work and I'm not at home, I'm at the hospital. Right now my health has been put on the back burner, because I have to work and I don't have a support system, so if I don't work (my kids) don't eat."