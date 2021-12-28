Wish List: Single mother needs deep freezer, living room furniture

Felicia Cope works hard for her family, and even though her house is full of people, it can be hard to find time to spend with them.
Cope lives with her three children, her sister and her sister's family in a small home in Davenport. She works six days a week as a manager at Taco Johns.
"It's really busy. With only one day off a week, a lot of things tend to slack during the week, like laundry and things like that," Cope said. "There's not a whole lot of family time, but we try when we can."
With Cope working so much, she often has her sister or oldest daughter help get her 4-year-old son Dakota to and from school.
Centira "CeCe" Maid, a family services specialist at Dakota's school, said she noticed how hard Cope was working to provide for her children, and she wanted to help however she could.
Maid nominated Cope for the Quad City Times Wish List program, which uses reader donations to pay for basic needs for Quad-Citians. Wish List partners with United Way Quad Cities to collect nominations from area nonprofits.
To donate, visit unitedwayqc.org/wishlist.
Cope and her family are in need of a new deep freezer. Their previous one recently went out, and with so many people in the house, it has been difficult to store enough food for everyone.
They also could use better furniture in their living room, where they currently have a futon and a few chairs around a folding table.
"Having to work so often, I know that can be a struggle, and not being able to spend a lot of time with her kids. So, I thought it would be good for the holiday, just to get a little extra hope and take some of that load off of her," Maid said about why she decided to nominate Cope for the program.
Cope said she was surprised when Maid called about the nomination, but she is thankful that Maid thought of her.
"I'm very grateful for CeCe for nominating me. I haven't been able to thank her in person yet; I've not seen her since she made the phone call, but eventually I'll have to actually thank her in person. I'm very grateful for it."