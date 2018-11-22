The doctor seemed harsh when he broke news.
Maybe he could’ve said it in a nicer way, Courtney Cole remembers thinking, after learning that, at 7 months along, everything about her baby wasn’t fine.
“He was like, ‘Your baby has no face, no feet and no hands and if she were to live, she wouldn’t live long after delivery,” Cole said. “And I… I just lost it.”
Cole’s mother, Sherry, watched tears flow from her daughter’s eyes. She asked the doctor, “Can you give us any hope at all?”
He said no. Sherry Cole chose to have hope, anyway.
“For whatever reason, from that moment on, I decided that we were just not going to give up,” Sherry Cole said. “I knew I had to be strong for her.”
The months leading up to the birth of Courtney Cole’s first child were full of tests, none of which provided any clarity, and University of Iowa hospital visits. After calling into work a few times so she could go to Iowa City, Cole was fired from her restaurant job via a text message.
“I’m not going to lie,” Cole said. “I was so scared. I didn’t know what to do. I didn’t know what was going to happen. I didn’t know if my baby was going to make it.”
And then, on July 25, 2015, Lilianah Cole was born. She was born deaf, with a cleft palate and irregular hands and feet.
And?
“She was the happiest baby you would ever meet,” Cole said.
Lilianah is 3 now and she has had three major surgeries. She loves to give hugs, watch movies, play with her little brother, Christopher, who is 2, and, now that she can, walk around her grandmother's house.
“She doesn’t have a care in the world,” Cole said. “She is so strong."
A few months after her daughter was born, Cole had to move out of her house and had to leave most of her furniture behind. The 24-year-old single mother found another place near her parents’ Davenport home, where she was born and raised, but she doesn't have much furniture or a bed for herself. She sleeps on the floor.
Cole would like to find a job or pursue getting her GED, though she says she often has to be available to pick up Lilianah from pre-school early.
“If she’s not here, I feel like I am waiting by my phone. because something might happen,” Cole said. “If she’s here, I feel like I have to be home with her.”
Most days, after Lilianah and Christopher get home from pre-school, the family of three hang out at Sherry Cole’s, a.k.a. Nana’s, house because, as Cole said, “Our home doesn’t feel like home.”
Sitting around her mother’s kitchen table, Cole began to cry as she talked about what keeps her going: Her family.
“My kids deserve nothing but the whole world,” she said. “I put them here, and I’m going to do all I can to give them a happy life.”
Sherry Cole reached her hands across the table to comfort her daughter. A lot of people, she said, have no idea how hard things have been.
“You’re a good mom, Courtney,” she said. “And they’re happy."
And then Sherry Cole told her daughter the same thing she said about three years ago — after a doctor’s appointment that changed their lives: “We just do what we can do. And we don’t give up.”
