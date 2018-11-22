Courtney Cole

Courtney Cole is a 24-year-old single mother of two children, Lilianah, 3, and Christopher, 2.

Cole currently is unemployed. She would like to pursue getting her GED, though she spends most of her time caring for kids, including her 3-year-old daughter, who is deaf and has limited arm and hand ability. Cole lives with her children in Davenport, where Cole sleeps on the floor. They spend most of their time at Cole's mother's house which is nearby.

Courtney Cole needs a bed and bedding. The family is need of a couch, two dressers, a kitchen table and pots and pans.

Est. cost: $2,000

Nominated by: Lisa Mueller of Community Action of Eastern Iowa