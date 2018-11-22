Latouya Price, 25, moved to the Quad-Cities in May from Chicago because she wanted a better life for herself and her two daughters, ages 9 and 5.
She'd heard from a friend that rent was cheaper here, meaning she could afford her own place, rather than bouncing around among family members. And her daughters could go to school, instead of relying on home instruction.
Before moving, Price lined up an apartment and a job with Lynco Products, of Milan, and, with money she'd saved from working in Chicago and her income tax return, she set out.
But when she got here, she was told that she needed a higher income to live in the apartment, she said. After calling shelters and other social service agencies, she felt her best immediate option was to stay in a motel.
She'd leave her job at lunch break to get her girls out by checkout time. They'd sit in her car outside her workplace until she was off work, then go to a park until 4-5 p.m. when prices for a motel room typically drop, then check back in.
At about $50 per night, though, Price's money ran out. Even though she was working at Lynco, where she packaged small-item products of the kind sold in truck stops, the company's payroll system was set up to pay every two weeks, and there came a time — a gap — when she had no money.
She got a job driving a taxi, which paid daily, although on days when she didn't get many runs, she couldn't afford the motel. And on weekends the motel cost went up to $60 to $70 per night.
That's when she and her daughters began sleeping in her car. They parked at the taxi company and at truck stops where they could shower and brush their teeth for $12. They felt relatively safe at both places.
But summertime is hot, and the car was hot. Price bought a fan for the car. But, "it became really uncomfortable," she said.
At one point she sent her girls back to Chicago, but Price had to pay for their care.
Meanwhile, she kept searching for agencies that might give her some direction and help. She finally landed on Project NOW, Rock Island, and that was the beginning of her current stability.
Although the first apartment lined up with Project NOW's help fell through, the second one was a go. Since Aug. 15, she, her daughters and a roommate have been living in the downstairs of a Victorian-era home in Rock Island that has been converted to an up-down duplex.
Price has furnished the living room with two rented sofas and a coffee table. Two recently adopted kittens, Corey and Cody, hang out in an enclosed front porch.
And since June, Price has been employed nearly daily through People Ready, a temporary help agency. For nearly four months she assembled shelves at the huge John Deere Parts Distribution Warehouse in Milan. Because all shelving currently needed has been built, the job has temporarily ended, but Price expects it to pick up again.
Meantime, she has worked other temp jobs such as unloading and stacking the new recycling containers in Moline and laying sod at new homes in Bettendorf.
Her girls are enrolled at the Rock Island Academy, and go to the Skip-a-Long Child Development Services before and after school.
As for the future, Price has her eye on a job at the warehouse driving a forklift. Even better would be to train as a paramedic, but the classes she checked out are during daytime hours, which means she'd have to work nights and not see her daughters.
Her Wish List items are new clothes for her growing girls and winter coats, boots and gloves. "We only have jackets for now," she said. Also, blankets and sheet sets and kitchen items. And a Christmas tree?
"Yeah, sure, that would be nice," Price says, her face breaking into a smile. "This will be the first Christmas in our house."
