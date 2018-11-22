Latouya Price

Latouya Price is a single mother of two daughters, ages 5 and 9, recently moved here from Chicago.

Price, 25, works for a temporary help agency and recently has secured a two-bedroom apartment.

She needs clothing, including winter coats and boots, and household essentials such as blankets and sheets and kitchen items. And a Christmas tree would be really nice.

Estimated cost: $1,000

Nominated by: Tanisha Harris, Skip-a-Long Child Development Services, Rock Island.