When Jeff Bassman first began organizing the Quad-City Times Bix 7's volunteer efforts in 1980, the operation was far more low-tech and far less organized than it is today.
“Back then, if people wanted to volunteer I gave out my home phone number, which was a lot of fun,” Bassman said with a chuckle. “And people would call me wanting (general) information on the race … or they’d call (in the) middle of the night just to say, ‘I want to volunteer.’"
Over the last four decades, though, he's learned a few things about how to help run what's become possibly the most-anticipated summer event in the Quad Cities. Now, Bassman, chairman of the Volunteer Assignment committee, has at his disposal a 24-hour-a-day phone answering service that's dedicated to helping get volunteers signed up, a network of other committee chairs who dole out responsibilities for the different jobs on race day and a volunteer portal on the race's website.
But with less than two weeks to go before runners and walkers from around the globe lace up for the Bix 7, Quick Bix and Arconic Jr. Bix 7, Bassman says they’re having a bit of trouble finding enough volunteers to make sure everything goes along smoothly. Volunteer recruiting typically begins in March, and with race day closing in, Bassman acknowledged time is beginning to run short.
"We've been lucky. The community ... have been helpful every year," Bassman said. “It just seems like this time of year, I go, ‘Ah, I think we might need a few more volunteers.'"
The Bix 7, scheduled to kick off on July 28, has become a summertime staple in the Quad-Cities since it launched in 1975, attracting thousands of people to take part or line the 7-mile out-and-back course to cheer on the runners and walkers.
In recent years, the Bix 7 has relied on about 6,000 volunteers, most working on race day and others taking part in efforts before and after the event. Bassman said it's “hard to for me to know for sure” the precise number of volunteers he's short, but estimated the need to be between 100 and 200.
Responsibilities for volunteers range from working in the medical tents to handling late registration. With a crowd that typically runs in the tens of thousands, simply handing out water to participating runners and walkers is often a huge effort to coordinate.
Last year, about 12,600 runners and walkers participated in the Bix 7, Quick Bix and Acronic Jr. Bix 7. During the busiest years, the first water station on the race route has taken as many as 100 volunteers to keep things moving, and returning volunteers have said that the station has gone through about 25,000 cups of water when the race has taken place on hot summer days.
There's still time to volunteer for the Bix. Those interested in lending a hand with races or events can reach the volunteer hotline at 563-383-2489 or visit bix7.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.