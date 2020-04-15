With the family

Celebrate spring with some fun faux suncatchers. They’re cheerful, bright, and easy to make with items you may have on hand.

You’ll need a pencil, black paper (or a marker to darken lighter paper), scissors, a utility knife if you have one, clear sandwich bags, clear tape and permanent markers, though regular will do in a pinch.

Draw a shape onto the paper that is small enough to fit onto the baggie. Remember, you will cut out the areas you ordinarily would color in. Cut out the shapes, carefully cutting around the inner areas (a utility knife comes in handy, here).

Cut along the three seams of the sandwich bag, then cut off the resealable top pieces. Use a couple small pieces of clear tape to tack down a shape to the baggie. Then, use markers to color in the open areas. If you are using regular markers, carefully seal the colors in place with clear tape as the ink will not dry to the plastic.

Trim off the excess plastic around your shape, tape to a window and enjoy.

