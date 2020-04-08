With the family

The hideously adorable Uglydolls have been a hit since they were released nearly 20 years ago. Now, you can make your own version at home with items you have around the house with a little help from Liz Kegebein, an elementary art teacher for Geneseo Schools.

Start by gathering material from old shirts, pants, pillowcases and fabric scraps, as well as embellishments such as beads, ribbon and buttons, Kegebein said. You also will need a needle and thread, glue for the embellishments (or you could sew them on), scissors, a piece of paper, something to write with, and stuffing. (If you don't have stuffing, Kegebein suggests newspaper, old fabric or socks.)

Sketch a design. (If you need inspiration, search online.) Cut your doll’s body shape from the fabric scraps or other material; you will need two pieces for the front and back. Then, cut out any other details or embellishments. Glue or sew the details and embellishments to the front panel. Then, stitch the front and back panels together, leaving a space to add stuffing. Stuff it, stitch it

