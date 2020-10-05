Sue Bird is playing some of her best basketball during this year's WNBA playoffs as she nears a milestone birthday, joining the likes of Tom Brady and LeBron James of superstar athletes defying Father Time and still performing at a high level.
Bird, who will turn 40 next week, has Seattle one victory away from winning the franchise's fourth WNBA title since the Storm drafted her No. 1 in 2002.
"Through my career, I’m lucky in a way,” Bird said. “My position and how I play it allows for longevity. I never really relied on my physical quickness or speed or size, obviously. So as long as I continue to add to my game from a mental perspective, I was always going to be able to stay on the floor. Assuming, again, the physical part stayed with me as well.”
The Storm, who won championships in 2004, 2010 and 2018, will try and close out their series with Las Vegas on Tuesday night, sweeping the best-of-five WNBA Finals.
“It's crazy. to think about it that way, she’s 39 and had a record game for assists,” Storm teammate Breanna Stewart said. “She's continuing to be better and pick up her level of play.
“Maybe she’ll play till she’s 50.”
Bird has been durable for most of her career. She did have to miss the 2013 and 2019 seasons because of injuries and only was able to play in half of the Storm's games this year after suffering a bone bruise in her knee. Still she didn't show much rust in the playoffs let alone the finals.
She is averaging 9 points, 13 assists and 2.5 rebounds in the first two games against Las Vegas.
