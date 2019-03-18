ALTON, N.H. — One of the victims in a double homicide in Alton, New Hampshire, has ties to the Quad-Cities.
Officials say James Eckert, 48, and his wife, Lizette Eckert, 50, were found Friday morning inside a home in Alton with gunshot wounds. Lizette Eckert is the daughter of Dr. Timothy and Diane Kennedy of Moline.
Lizette Eckert was pronounced dead at the scene. James Eckert was pronounced dead late Friday after he was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
An 11-year-old boy has been charged in Lizette Eckert's murder.
An autopsy was planned Monday on James Eckert, according to the New Hampshire attorney general's office. An autopsy revealed Lizette Eckert died as a result of a single gunshot wound to the head.
Before James Eckert's death, authorities arrested and charged the 11-year-boy with one count of second-degree murder and one count of attempted murder in connection with the case. It wasn't known if there would be additional charges.
Authorities have not said if the boy has any connection to the Eckerts.
The attorney general's office had said in a news release that "since the alleged perpetrator is a juvenile, the law precludes any further information from being released."
The Revolution United Soccer Club, which the Eckert family was part of, held a vigil Sunday for them.
With local reports.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.