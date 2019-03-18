Juvenile Charged

This July 21, 2018, photo provided by Bob Dunfey shows James Eckert at a road race aid station along the race route in Woodstock, Vt. Officials said Eckert and his wife, Lizette Eckert, were found with gunshot wounds Friday morning, March 15, 2019, inside a home in Alton, N.H. She was pronounced dead at the scene, and he died Friday night. An 11-year-boy was arrested in the case. 

 Bob Dunfey via AP

ALTON, N.H. — One of the victims in a double homicide in Alton, New Hampshire, has ties to the Quad-Cities.

Officials say James Eckert, 48, and his wife, Lizette Eckert, 50, were found Friday morning inside a home in Alton with gunshot wounds. Lizette Eckert is the daughter of Dr. Timothy and Diane Kennedy of Moline.

Lizette Eckert was pronounced dead at the scene. James Eckert was pronounced dead late Friday after he was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

An 11-year-old boy has been charged in Lizette Eckert's murder.

An autopsy was planned Monday on James Eckert, according to the New Hampshire attorney general's office. An autopsy revealed Lizette Eckert died as a result of a single gunshot wound to the head.

Before James Eckert's death, authorities arrested and charged the 11-year-boy with one count of second-degree murder and one count of attempted murder in connection with the case. It wasn't known if there would be additional charges.

Authorities have not said if the boy has any connection to the Eckerts.

The attorney general's office had said in a news release that "since the alleged perpetrator is a juvenile, the law precludes any further information from being released."

The Revolution United Soccer Club, which the Eckert family was part of, held a vigil Sunday for them.

With local reports.

