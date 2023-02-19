CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Kendall Bostic and Genesis Bryant each scored 20-plus points to lead the University of Illinois women’s basketball team to an easy 85-62 Big Ten Conference victory over Penn State.

And it was a memorable win that came in front of a huge crowd at the State Farm Center.

The Illini secured their 20th win of the season for the first time since the 2007-08 season, while the victory also marked their 10th conference win of the campaign, their most in Big Ten play since 1999-2000.

“It's huge,” said first-year Illinois coach Shaun Green of reaching the 20-win plateau. “I think 20 wins is always, as a coach, that's always a goal. If you can hit 20, you've had a pretty, pretty good season.”

Illinois (20-7, 10-6 Big Ten) held Penn State to 12 points in the second quarter while building a 48-21 halftime. The Illini then limited the Nittany Lions (13-14, 4-12 Big Ten) to nine points as the margin swelled to 73-40 heading into the final frame.

“To hold them in the second and third to 12 and nine points, I thought our defense was really on point,” said Green. “We've been working on that all week. We worked on our press break all week against our practice players, and we got better in that. They came out of their press early – and they don't normally do that –

because we were getting layups on the other end.”

Bostic recorded her 11th double-double of the season, scoring a team-high 22 points and grabbing a season-best 18 rebounds. Bostic helped the Illini dominate the glass, and she played a big part in the team's 42 points in the paint. She also accounted for eight of the Illini's 17 offensive rebounds.

Bryant returned after missing one game with an injury, and she did not miss a beat with a 21-point performance. Bryant knocked down five 3-pointers, which tied a career-high, despite coming off the bench.

“Great, great team win,” said Green. “Really loved how we came out from the start, and handled business, and played the way we wanted to play defensively.”

Makira Cook added 18 points, four rebounds, and six assists, and a team-high two steals for the Illini. Cook has now scored in double figures in four straight and 18 of the last 19 games.

Illinois dominated the glass, outrebounding Penn State 48-31 and the Illini scored 23 second-chance points on their 17 offensive rebounds. The Illini also forced 10 turnovers and tallied 17 points off those turnovers.

TOP 25

No. 1 South Carolina 64, Mississippi 57 (OT): Zia Cooke scored five of her 24 points in overtime to help No. 1 South Carolina remain unbeaten with a 64-57 victory over Mississippi in Oxford.

The defending national champion Gamecocks got one of their biggest scares of the season before winning their 33rd straight game.

The Rebels never trailed by more than six points in regulation and flirted with their first win over a No. 1 team in 46 years.

Aliyah Boston added 13 points and 11 rebounds for South Carolina. Angel Baker led Ole Miss with 17 points. Rock Island's Brea Beal scored eight points and dished out five assists before fouling out.