Help reduce childhood hunger and have some fun, too. The evening at Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport, includes volunteer hour, cocktails, dinner, and a speech by Nataly Kogan, CEO and Founder of Happier, Inc., a global technology and learning platform, and author of Happier Now: How to Stop Chasing Perfection and Embrace Everyday Moments.

4:30 p.m., Thursday, Rhythm City Casino, Davenport. $45

