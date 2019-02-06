Rozz-Tox's monthly horror film night, curated by 365 Horror Films, is back this weekend. This film night will feature movies directed by women, including "She Was So Pretty," "Pet Sematary" as well as another title that is under wraps. Admission is free. Films start at 7 p.m. Saturday at Rozz-Tox, 2108 3rd Ave., Rock Island. For more info, visit rozztox.com.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Bi-State Digital Editor

Load comments