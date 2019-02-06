Rozz-Tox's monthly horror film night, curated by 365 Horror Films, is back this weekend. This film night will feature movies directed by women, including "She Was So Pretty," "Pet Sematary" as well as another title that is under wraps. Admission is free. Films start at 7 p.m. Saturday at Rozz-Tox, 2108 3rd Ave., Rock Island. For more info, visit rozztox.com.
