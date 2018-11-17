Megan Gustafson had her 58th career double-double and Hannah Stewart had 15 points, seven rebounds and six assists to help No. 13 Iowa beat North Carolina Central 106-39 on Saturday night.
Gustafson finished with 20 points, on 9-of-13 shooting, 10 rebounds and two blocks. Makenzie Meyer added 16 points, including four 3-pointers, and eight assists for Iowa (3-0) and freshman Monika Czinano scored a season-high 15.
The Hawkeyes, who never trailed, opened the second quarter with a 13-2 run to push its lead to 28 points and Gustafson made a layup early in the third quarter that sparked a 33-2 run that made it 84-24 with 6:58 to play. Tomi Taiwo's layup gave Iowa a 68-point lead with 1:32 remaining.
Lanay Rodney led NCCU (0-3) with seven points.
The Hawkeyes had a program-record 36 assists, breaking the old mark of 34 set in their 104-67 win at Western Kentucky on Tuesday. Iowa was a point shy of the school's single-game scoring record and has scored at least 90 points in each game this season.
— Associated Press
St. Ambrose 61, Roosevelt 44: The Bees shook off a shaky first quarter to earn their first conference win of the season, topping Roosevelt Saturday.
Candace Finnin scored 17 points to lead the Bees, who used 54.8 percent shooting in the second half to overcome turning the ball over 26 times on the game. Roosevelt turned it over 20 times itself.
The Bees' defense also held the Lakers to just 25.9 percent shooting for the game.
St. Ambrose (4-3, 1-1) scored only seven points in the first quarter and still trailed with less than five minutes left in the second quarter; however, a pair of Gabrielle Koelker free throws tied the game at 16-16 and sparked a 9-0 run that gave the Bees a lead they would not relinquish.
Hailey Cook chipped in 10 points for St. Ambrose and Aubrie Carlisle gathered in a game-high 11 rebounds.
Jasmine Albert led Roosevelt (1-5, 0-2) with 12 points.
Augustana 68, Central 54: The Vikings dominated the middle two quarters to top Central Saturday for their first win of the season.
Augustana trailed 20-15 after the first quarter but outscored the Dutch 39-17 in the second and third quarters to pull away for the win.
Alexis Jones led the Vikings with game highs of 19 points and five assists. Jones shot 8-9 from the field and also tied for the team lead with six rebounds.
Izzy Anderson added 12 points and six rebounds for the Vikings and Mia Lambert chipped in 14 points off the bench, hitting four of her six 3-point tries.
The Vikings (1-2) trailed the Dutch (2-2) 29-22 with 7:08 left in the second quarter before Augustana went on a 16-1 run to build a lead that reached as high as 21 points in the fourth quarter.
