Drake holds off ISU women

DES MOINES — The Drake women’s basketball got clutch baskets down the stretch from Sara Rhine and Brenni Rose to hold off an Iowa State comeback and defeat the Cyclones 86-81 on Sunday.

ISU trailed by as much as 17 points before storming back behind Ashley Joens and Kristin Scott.

The Cyclones got to within 76-75 before Rhine scored inside with 2 minutes, 27 seconds to go. Rose followed with a 3-point field goal and Rhine scored inside to make it 83-75 with a minute remaining.

Rhine led both teams with 23 points. Drake (2-0) also got 13 points each from Maddie Monahan and Becca Hittner and 11 from Kierra Collier.

Scott led the Cyclones with 22, including two 3-pointers in the final minute. Joens made just one of her first seven shots before finishing with 18 points.

Beal stars in South Carolina win

Rock Island freshman Brea Beal collected 8 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists as No. 8 South Carolina rolled to a 63-54 victory over No. 4 Maryland.

Fellow newcomer Aliyah Boston scored 14 points and blocked five shots for the Gamecocks (2-0), who have three freshmen in the starting lineup.

VanHyfte has first double-double

Sophomore Jayde Van Hyfte, a former Annawan star, had her first career double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds as No. 20 Arizona State beat Army 83-51 on Sunday.

