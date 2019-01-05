One day, Gary Woodland pulled away with five straight birdies. The next day, all it took was one big putt.
The challenge now is to finish off the Sentry Tournament of Champions.
Woodland broke a tie with Rory McIlroy by making a 65-foot eagle putt on 15th hole, and he closed with one last birdie Saturday for a 5-under 68 that gave him a three-shot lead going into the final round at Kapalua.
Woodland has never won on the PGA Tour in the six previous times he had the 54-hole lead in stroke play. In his favor is the history at Kapalua. While the Plantation course lends itself to wild swings in scoring, no one has ever lost a three-shot lead after 54 holes since the winners-only tournament moved here in 1999.
"The difference is I'm a completely different player than I have been in the past," Woodland said. "I've obviously been in the position multiple times. It's nice to build off those and take certain things out of them. ... I'm playing well enough where I don't have to play conservative. I can attack and continue to trust what I'm doing and should be good."
MLB
Britton, Yankees agree to $39M, 3-year contract: Zach Britton is staying with the New York Yankees, agreeing to a $39 million, three-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.
Britton has the right to terminate his deal after two seasons and become a free agent again.
A 31-year-old left-hander, Britton was acquired by the Yankees from Baltimore on July 24 and had a 2.88 ERA and three saves in 25 appearances for New York.
He serves as setup man for closer Aroldis Chapman along with Dellin Betances, Chasen Shreve, Chad Green and Jonathan Holder. New York's bullpen was weakened by the departure of right-hander David Robertson, who agreed to a $23 million, two-year contract with Philadelphia.
