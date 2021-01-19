Woods has 5th back surgery, to miss Torrey Pines and Riviera

When he won the Zozo Championship in Japan in the fall of 2019, he tied Sam Snead's career victory record with No. 82, and the record seemed to be only a matter of time. But he was never in serious contention all of last year and missed a full month with a minor back issue before golf was shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic.

When he returned in July, he didn't finish better than a tie for 37th at the PGA Championship in seven tournaments he played. In six of those events where he made the cut, he finished a combined 107 shots out of the lead.

He turned 45 at the end of last year, and his surgery count is now up to 10 — five on his left knee, five on his back.

Woods said after he tied for 38th in his Masters title defense that he has days that are harder than others.

"My body just has moments where it just doesn't work like it used to," he said in November. "No matter how hard I try, things just don't work the way they used to, and no matter how much I push and ask of this body, it just doesn't work at times. Yes, it is more difficult than others to be motivated at times.

"Yes, because things just ache and have to deal with things that I've never had to deal with before."