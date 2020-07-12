Wooten: Where do you draw the line?

In stressful times such as these, people may have to accept, and even reluctantly adapt to, life’s realities, but they really get mad when you mess with their symbols. That’s why the president and his Fox surrogates prefer to avoid the coronavirus crisis in order to complain about NASCAR’s banning of the confederate flag and the accelerating removal of rebel leaders’s statues. If you can’t deal with a factual problem, go after an emotional one.
This is not quite what one expects from the son of a Queens slumlord and an aspirant to join Manhattan’s real estate elite. But if reasoned, effective leadership — along with an admission of failure — is a steep and thorny path to re-election, it’s probably more effective to become an adopted Son of the Confederacy and stoke old resentments.
Growing up down south, I know how deeply most of its citizens still take the loss of the Civil War. Northerners find it hard to believe that a 155-year-old conflict has contemporary resonance, but that’s because they won. Just recall how Serbians were so easily aroused back in the nineties to avenge a loss they suffered in the 14th Century. Losing stings.
The dismantling of statues is a particularly vexing subject with valid complaints on both sides. It’s one thing for a city or state to order the dismounting of a rebel general. When it’s the spontaneous action of a mob, things can get out of hand.
Where do you draw the line? Without question, it doesn’t make sense to honor people who led a rebellion against their country. But do Jefferson and Washington, both slave-holders, deserve to get he same treatment? Is it reasonable to hold people who lived 200 years ago to our current standards? Back then, people owned slaves in New England as well as in the south. We now recognize it as wrong; it was normal then.
I think most people would agree that the Declaration of Independence and defining a noble standard for the office of president not only merit monuments, but also deserve cutting the very human people who did these things some slack. Besides, the recent pulling down of a Frederick Douglas statue demonstrates that random actions against racist images can prompt retaliation.
When it comes to the confederate banner, it’s an easier call. Years ago, Texas historian, Lonn Taylor, explained “The flag that is causing such a furor was not ‘the Confederate flag,’ as so many news reports have described it.
“It was a military flag, originally square in form, designed by William Porcher Miles, an aide to General P.G.T. Beauregard, after the first Battle of Manassas, because Beauregard thought that the Confederate national flag was too easily confused with the Union flag in the smoke of battle.”
(The actual confederate flag consisted of three thick, horizontal stripes: a white bar between two red ones, with a a circle of seven stars in a field of blue in the upper left corner.)
“Miles’ battle flag was never approved by the Confederate Congress and never adopted as a national flag. It was seldom displayed at Confederate reunions or used by any of the societies of descendants of Confederate veterans.”
This battle flag became a symbol of white supremacy and segregation after it was used by Strom Thurmond’s Dixiecrats at the 1948 Democratic National Convention and subsequently adopted by the Ku Klux Klan and White Citizens Councils across the south.
Taylor concluded: “Its 20th century symbolism is clear to anyone who examines the historical record, and it is not something to honor or revere.”
The battle flag is coming down across the south. With patience and due process, so will the statues. Meanwhile, the coronavirus continues.
