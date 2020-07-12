Wooten: Where do you draw the line?

In stressful times such as these, people may have to accept, and even reluctantly adapt to, life’s realities, but they really get mad when you mess with their symbols. That’s why the president and his Fox surrogates prefer to avoid the coronavirus crisis in order to complain about NASCAR’s banning of the confederate flag and the accelerating removal of rebel leaders’s statues. If you can’t deal with a factual problem, go after an emotional one.

This is not quite what one expects from the son of a Queens slumlord and an aspirant to join Manhattan’s real estate elite. But if reasoned, effective leadership — along with an admission of failure — is a steep and thorny path to re-election, it’s probably more effective to become an adopted Son of the Confederacy and stoke old resentments.

Growing up down south, I know how deeply most of its citizens still take the loss of the Civil War. Northerners find it hard to believe that a 155-year-old conflict has contemporary resonance, but that’s because they won. Just recall how Serbians were so easily aroused back in the nineties to avenge a loss they suffered in the 14th Century. Losing stings.