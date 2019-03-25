Spoken-word artist Aubrey Barnes performs with Dat Poetry Lounge offer powerful spoken-word performances that tell stories about race and the world around us. The show is $5, and will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at Putnam Museum, 1717 W 12th St, Davenport. For more information, visit putnam.org/Calendar/Words-and-Motion.

