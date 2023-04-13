Members of the American Federation of Government Employees Local 2119 picket on Thursday, April 13, in Bechtel Park, Davenport. A union representative previously said 400 workers were being forced to accept a contract they have not agreed upon. Chief Steward Tim Russell said the contract would affect civilian workers at the Joint Manufacturing Technology Center (JMTC) on the Rock Island Arsenal. They are all in skilled trades, ranging from welding to machinists to sheet metal. The new contract went into effect April 3.

Typically, every union contract must be negotiated after a set period of time. To get started with the negotiations, the union must meet with the Management Negotiations Committee, which is made up of managers and supervisors within the JMTC. While matters were progressing smoothly at first, Russell said, members of the management committee ultimately changed their minds and have not agreed to meet. There are only two sections left to discuss, he said, but the management committee decided to move forward without the union's signature.