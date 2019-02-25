A panel discussion focusing on the "fake news" trend. Topics will include the role of media outlets, the rise of social media, and what citizens can do to combat the undermining of truth. For more information, visit bettendorflibrary.com.

7 p.m., Tuesday, Bettendorf Public Library, Free.

