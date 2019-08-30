World Migratory Bird Day, hosted by Quad-City Botanical Center and Nelson Chiropractic, will be 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at the Quad-City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island. It's free and open to the public, the second annual event will focus on “Protect Birds: Be the Solution to Plastic Pollution.” Banding of wild birds will be among the activities that also will include the sport of falconry, with the Iowa Falconers Association, live raptors, pollution and contaminants, Christmas Bird count Marathon, bird tour of the tropics and birding exhibitors.

10 a.m. Sunday, Quad-City Botanical Center, Rock Island. Free.

