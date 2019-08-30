World Migratory Bird Day, hosted by Quad-City Botanical Center and Nelson Chiropractic, will be 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at the Quad-City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island. It's free and open to the public, the second annual event will focus on “Protect Birds: Be the Solution to Plastic Pollution.” Banding of wild birds will be among the activities that also will include the sport of falconry, with the Iowa Falconers Association, live raptors, pollution and contaminants, Christmas Bird count Marathon, bird tour of the tropics and birding exhibitors.
10 a.m. Sunday, Quad-City Botanical Center, Rock Island. Free.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.