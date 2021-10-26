WORLD OUTDOORS: Be careful of deer crossings during the day

Fall has officially arrived as my furnace just kicked on, so with that, it is time to start thinking about slowing down a bit while driving at night and being even more aware of your surroundings.

Most people are aware that deer tend to move in the early morning, near sunset, and throughout the night, but there is another critical time for movement many people do not think about.

Typically for the next six weeks, male deer, especially younger bucks, are on their feet from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. as well as the traditionally known times. This is the time of day does tend to bed between feedings. Most bowhunters are very aware of this and stay in the woods all day because of this fact.

My father is a retired rural mail carrier. Ask him if you don’t believe me. He usually had better scouting reports on the local woods than my cameras.

Since bucks are trying to find breeding partners, they will run out into traffic during the middle of the day to get to the next bedding area, hoping they will find a female in estrus. It is just how nature works. If you look at the number of bucks hit on the road, compared to the rest of the year, you can see the evidence yourself.