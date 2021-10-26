WORLD OUTDOORS: Be careful of deer crossings during the day

Fall has officially arrived as my furnace just kicked on, so with that, it is time to start thinking about slowing down a bit while driving at night and being even more aware of your surroundings.
Most people are aware that deer tend to move in the early morning, near sunset, and throughout the night, but there is another critical time for movement many people do not think about.
Typically for the next six weeks, male deer, especially younger bucks, are on their feet from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. as well as the traditionally known times. This is the time of day does tend to bed between feedings. Most bowhunters are very aware of this and stay in the woods all day because of this fact.
My father is a retired rural mail carrier. Ask him if you don’t believe me. He usually had better scouting reports on the local woods than my cameras.
Since bucks are trying to find breeding partners, they will run out into traffic during the middle of the day to get to the next bedding area, hoping they will find a female in estrus. It is just how nature works. If you look at the number of bucks hit on the road, compared to the rest of the year, you can see the evidence yourself.
If you think living inside the city limits around here will keep you safe from this problem, think again. Some of the highest densities of deer live among us. A couple years back, I recall watching a video of two bucks fighting on the Illinois side of the new I-74 ramp, so that is about as central Quad-Cities as you can get.
Typically, a buck will stay with a “hot” doe for up to three days before moving on to find another willing partner. When you visualize about a third of the deer in any given area are likely on their feet trying to find a receptive doe, it puts things into perspective. So be attentive while driving, not just during low light, to avoid that unwanted call to your insurance agent.
Illinois spring turkey season lottery deadline looms: The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (ILDNR) will now accept applications from Illinois residents through Dec. 1 for the first lottery to obtain a spring 2022 turkey season tag. If you miss the deadline, the next chance will be the second lottery Jan. 11 for non-residents and anyone that did not draw a permit in the first lottery.
The third lottery application cutoff is Feb. 9, 2022. County-specific spring turkey permits remaining after the lottery 3 drawing will be available for sale, over the counter, from license vendors beginning March 8, 2022.
No applicant may receive more than three permits in total for spring turkey hunting, including lottery-drawn, OTC, youth and landowner permits. Permit applications can be sent via the mail or you can go to www.dnr.illinois.gov and find the turkey section to apply online, guaranteeing your application for the first lottery.
Illinois duck season dates: The Northern Zone 1 for duck and goose season opened last Saturday. The Central zone, which generally begins south of Highway 17, opens this Saturday.
The duck portion of the season ends on Dec. 21 (Northern) and Dec. 28 this year. However, Canada goose will remain open until Jan. 20, 2022, in the Northern Zone, and Jan. 31, 2022, in the Central Zone.
Be aware though, there is a small closed window for goose season from Nov. 8-11.
World Outdoors columnist Jeremiah Haas can be reached at nukefishguy@gmail.com