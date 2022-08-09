WORLD OUTDOORS: Don’t waste last chances for outdoor trips before school

Summer is almost over, sadly, but we are blessed to live in an area where we get four seasons.

Spend some time Alaska or near the equator and you will likely miss those seasons after a short while.

Since summer is coming to an end, school will be beginning and all your free time with the kids will soon be scheduled down to the minute. I say that as I sit here working outside of the gym as my daughter has volleyball practice.

Before the kids or grandchildren get back to school, take some time to get them outdoors one more time before it all ends.

One thing you can get in before school is a half day of fishing.

This past weekend, the Boys and Girls Club of the Mississippi Valley had its annual event, with a multitude of kids and adults spending the morning fishing. While the number of children fishing was great, the number of people who volunteered to help those children is even more impressive. The dedication of the outdoor enthusiast around the Quad-Cities continues to shine and their efforts are much appreciated by the kids.

Another activity is to get out on a hike at one of our many state parks. Illinois and Iowa have a multitude of high-quality state parks. Within an hour’s drive, some of the nicest scenery and vistas can be enjoyed by the entire family. My favorites are Wildcat Den State Park between Fairport and Montpelier, Palisades Park near Savanna, and Blackhawk State Park in Rock Island. All of these are great places to get outside, enjoy nature, and hopefully expand the love the kids have of the outdoors.

If you are looking for something a little wilder, consider Nahant Marsh, which is a 305-acre preserve on the southwest corner of Davenport, right off Interstate 280. Its educational center is open from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturdays during the summer. There you can find trails, viewing platforms of the water, bird blinds, and a dock — all things the kids will love to explore.

Another educational center to consider is the EcoTourism Center at Rock Creek State Park, just south of Camanche, Iowa. The center has a multitude of activities for the kids, an aquarium with some big fish, and always snacks. The park features camping, trails to walk and plenty of opportunities to see wildlife along the river.

You should never waste a moment with kids because they are only kids for a few moments. Get them outside and enjoy those last few days of summer break.

Wingshooting clinic: Novice youth (10 yrs. or older), women, and men are invited to participate in an Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IL DNR) Introductory Wingshooting Clinic on Saturday, Sept. 10 at Johnson-Sauk Trail State Recreation Area near Kewanee, Ill.

Check-in begins at 9:30 a.m. and the clinic will begin promptly at 10 a.m. Instruction during the wingshooting clinic will be provided by NSCA/IDN Certified Wingshooting Instructors.

Participants will learn to safely handle and fire a shotgun, as well as practice the fundamentals of hitting a moving target.

There is a $10 registration fee for each participant. The event is sponsored by the Rock Island/Henry County Pheasants Forever. For more information or to register, contact the Johnson-Sauk Trail Park office at 309-853-2425 or email them at DNR.JohnsonSaukTrail@illinois.gov.