WORLD OUTDOORS: Family outdoor activities this Christmas

Merry Christmas to all of you as we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

These next few weeks many people will be traveling to or from family and friends and taking advantage of the opportunity to slow down and enjoy each other’s company. During those times, we will share current stories, memories of the past, and hopefully, make some new memories during the process.

While we would all like to run out and enjoy the outdoors, you must remember that not everyone can handle the cold that seems to hit the Quad-Cities every time we get some time off and the current forecast shows negative numbers for much of the week leading into Christmas weekend. So, be smart about inserting some outdoor activities into the Christmas holiday. It is always a good excuse to get out of the house, and maybe avoid in-laws that remind you of Cousin Eddie from National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.

First, stick with what you know. If you are an ice fisherman, hunter, or a photographer, there are opportunities for each of these activities. Remember if you are taking people out on the water, they may be a little apprehensive about walking on ice. Make sure you cater to their comfort level, not yours.

When I was about 5 or 6, we were visiting my dad’s first cousin over Christmas, who lived in Menominee, Mich. George was going to take me and the rest of the family ice fishing, so we loaded up the station wagon and headed down the road. What seemed like an eternity of driving through the Michigan forest, we finally made a turn and drove into a wide-open field, or what seemed to be a big field. George did not speed up, but opened his window, which was unusual. What happened next nearly sent my mother straight through the roof.

A large “thunk” rattled all of us and we realized that we were not in a field, but driving across a lake. We heard a few more loud noises, ice shifting and popping before he stopped the car. We drilled holes close enough that I could sit on the car seat and watch my bobber. That was the last time my mom was ever on ice.

An easy activity, especially with non-hunters, is a pheasant or goose hunt. The nice thing about bird hunts are they are usually active hunts and non-hunters can participate in it as a social event. The other bonus is that your guests can borrow clothing to stay warm during the bird hunts, unlike bowhunting for deer. Remember that this hunt is for the visitor, not you, so try to make it a pleasant experience versus worrying about the harvest.

Finally, if your family is neither a fisherman nor hunter, consider a trip out to see the bald eagles, which nearly everyone enjoys. Our lock and dam system is a magnet for bald eagles. The local ones have good viewing opportunities, but my personal favorite is the viewing platform at Lock and Dam 13, just north of Fulton. The colder it gets, the better the viewing is typically there. It is not uncommon to have professional photographers perched up on the platform taking pictures of swooping eagles or taking still shots of the trees across the river, which are littered with birds. Since you are so close to the river, the eagles will fly right by you. So, for the person who is not blessed to live in the Quad-Cities, it can be a very memorable experience.

Christmas is more than just presents and food. Make sure to celebrate the season and maybe get that out-of-town family member out in the outdoors.