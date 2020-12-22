WORLD OUTDOORS: Give the gift of wintertime wildlife

Now that winter has arrived, there are some perks to the season. We get to celebrate Christmas, we enjoy the changing of the seasons, and for many people, it is the perfect time to see all the wildlife that lives around us.

During the other seasons, the animals tend to stay in the bushes and trees, away from our prying eyes, however, that all changes in the winter.

The easiest way to see the area avian wildlife is by installing a bird feeder. They are made in every shape and size, are affordable, and can be set just about anywhere. With a little planning, a feeder can be set anywhere you can stick a shepherd’s hook into the ground. If you only have impervious surfaces around you, then feeders can be set in other methods. The key is to keep the feeders away from furry-tailed raiders, the squirrels. There are commercial products to deter them from feeders, but they are smart little critters, so expect them to find a way regardless.

Once you establish a feeder, then it's time to enjoy observations. If you are looking for something to keep your attention as you wash the dishes, then this may not require any additional effort, but if you really want to get to know the birds, then I suggest you use a good set of binoculars to get up close.