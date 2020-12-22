WORLD OUTDOORS: Give the gift of wintertime wildlife

Now that winter has arrived, there are some perks to the season. We get to celebrate Christmas, we enjoy the changing of the seasons, and for many people, it is the perfect time to see all the wildlife that lives around us.
During the other seasons, the animals tend to stay in the bushes and trees, away from our prying eyes, however, that all changes in the winter.
The easiest way to see the area avian wildlife is by installing a bird feeder. They are made in every shape and size, are affordable, and can be set just about anywhere. With a little planning, a feeder can be set anywhere you can stick a shepherd’s hook into the ground. If you only have impervious surfaces around you, then feeders can be set in other methods. The key is to keep the feeders away from furry-tailed raiders, the squirrels. There are commercial products to deter them from feeders, but they are smart little critters, so expect them to find a way regardless.
Once you establish a feeder, then it's time to enjoy observations. If you are looking for something to keep your attention as you wash the dishes, then this may not require any additional effort, but if you really want to get to know the birds, then I suggest you use a good set of binoculars to get up close.
Binoculars purchases can be pricey, especially if you are a frequent birder. However, any visual aid will increase your viewing satisfaction.
My personal pair were about $200, but the brand I use has a “no questions asked” lifetime guarantee. They have been dropped from 20 feet up in a tree stand multiple times and my kids are 10 and 8, so you understand the beating they take. Also, with the higher quality glass in these binoculars, you can see in the dark well, potentially adding an additional 15 minutes of light, and if there is snow on the ground with a full moon, you can literally see all night. That is extremely useful for someone who spends a lot of time viewing wildlife.
If you are a real fan of birds, then you might consider getting a book to document the species you have seen. There are several commercial bird books available, but my favorite ones have been field guides because they show you the birds' characteristics as well as their normal ranges across the country.
Many books also have a list in the back for you to keep track of species seen. I was fortunate to take my North America Field Guide to Alaska many years ago and was able to check off dozens of species that never cross over to the Mississippi River Valley.
If you think you are having problems at your feeder, such as masked night raiders cleaning it out, then maybe a trail camera will answer the question. I have used them a lot to photograph animals, especially deer and turkey. In fact, I purchased one for my in-laws because they have a fox that likes to sneak into their backyard on occasion, looking for an easy snack.
Once there is snow on the ground, it is easy to figure out where to set those camera traps. They can also take great up-close photos of birds on the feeder, too.
If you or a loved one is a fan of wildlife, and you need that last minute gift, maybe consider a gift that can bring enjoyment all winter. They will remember that gift every time they watch the birds.
World Outdoors columnist Jeremiah Haas can be reached at nukefishguy@gmail.com