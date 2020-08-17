WORLD OUTDOORS: ILDNR Announces Multiple Changes to Dove Hunting at State Sites Due to Coronavirus

Hunters should report directly to their assigned field/stake on the day of their hunt; there will be no checking in at the site office. Harvest cards should be placed on top of the vehicle dashboard so they are clearly visible through the windshield. All permittees must begin their hunt at their assigned stake. Beginning at 2 p.m., hunters may move to an unoccupied stake within the same field.

Upon completing their hunt, hunters must record their harvest on the provided harvest card and deposit the completed card into the drop box at the site. Locations of drop boxes will be provided in the information mailed to each hunter.

The state non-permit dove hunting sites which conduct daily drawings to assign hunters to fields and/or stakes traditionally, which include Morrison Rockwood State Park and Big River State Forest locally, have the following changes: First, no daily drawings will be conducted. Fields and/or stakes will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis using a drive-through check-in line at the site beginning at 9:30 a.m. All hunters must remain in their vehicles during the check-in process. The drive-through check-in locations for each site can be found on the IDNR website.

State sites which allow unrestricted dove hunting during the first five days of the season will be unaffected by these changes.