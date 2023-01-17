WORLD OUTDOORS: Illinois passes gun ban

Last week, House Bill 5471 was signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker and multiple aspects of the bill became law immediately.

Fortunately, several aspects of the original bill were removed such as the provisions that would have eliminated hunting opportunities for young adults.

Overall, I would suspect there will be multiple lawsuits filed in the near future, so stay tuned for the final rules. Even though nearly all of the 102 county Sheriffs in Illinois have condemned the bill, there were exceptions — mostly in Chicagoland.

It was passed as a way to reduce violence in the state. The only problem is that the bill is not targeting violence in Illinois. The Illinois State Police website has a link to the latest crime statistics next to the fact sheet for the new law.

So I decided to do a little digging to see if the intent matched the statistics. Here is what I found.

The state of Illinois has 12.71 million people as of 2020, the last year the statistics are available. Across the state, there were 6.6 homicides per 100,000 people in 2019, 9.2 per 100,000 in 2020. Using this metric helps give a better apples-to-apples comparison. Overall, there were 844 and 1,166 homicides in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

These are criminal homicide statistics, not gun specific deaths.

It is important to differentiate those because suicides are used by many anti-gun advocates as gun deaths, which is not a criminal homicide. I think it is important to be clear on the numbers when discussing violence against one another.

In Rock Island County, with a population of 148,000, there were two homicides in 2019 and 13 in 2020. Whiteside County, population of 55,000, had two homicides in 2019 and three in 2020.

Cook County, minus Chicago, featured 78 homicides in 2019 and 93 in 2020 among 2,460,000. In just Chicago, the numbers rise to 495 and 771 homicides, respectively, among 2,700,000.

As you review the numbers, it is clear that there is an outlier amongst the groups. Removing Chicago from Illinois brings Illinois in line with most counties in the state.

Even the Chicagoland collar counties show similar statistics to the rural counties. Chicago’s handgun violence problem is well known. Nearly two of every three homicides statewide were in the Chicago city limits. Handguns are involved with the majority of homicides and there are no signs of improvement. Based on this, one in every 3,500 people in Chicago should expect to be killed each year.

This gun law bans 50 caliber rifles, high-capacity rifle magazines, very large handgun magazines and AR style firearms, as well as the manufacturing of these items.

None of this will have any impact on the violence issue that Chicago, and thereby Illinois, is dealing with.

Fifty-caliber rifles are not used in Illinois crimes, or crimes nationwide. They are a specialized weapon and extremely expensive. A bare minimum model will set you back about $7,500.

At $5 per cartridge, this is not a weekender’s plinking toy, or a criminal’s choice to use against his fellow citizen. AR style rifles have been available since the 1960s, but only in the past few decades have they become a problem, even though the rifles and their availability has not change.

But hey, it sounds good.

No one is arguing that a firearm can be used for violence, but so can a brick. A brick can be used to build homes, school and libraries. It can also be used to break windows and cause great physical harm to people.

It comes down to the operator of the tool in question. I just wish that the grandstanding of reducing violence in the state really meant something. It is sad that the violence is accepted as much as it is in Illinois.