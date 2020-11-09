WORLD OUTDOORS: Observations from a local full-time taxidermist

With both Illinois and Iowa deer seasons in full swing, hunters are chasing some legendary area animals.
When that magical moment occurs, it is best to know how to preserve that animal beforehand, along with those memories. This is a step many hunters fail to plan for.
“One of the biggest things I see is a lot of neck meat left in the hide, which is a real waste,” stated Mike Meyer, a full-time taxidermist from Goose Lake, Iowa.
His clients are typically split 50/50 between Iowa and Illinois, and his reputation as one of the best taxidermists in the Quad-Cities area is even more widespread.
When I was fortunate to have that moment last fall and was looking for the highest quality work, I received a plethora of recommendations, but Meyer seemed to come out on top. He prepares 100-plus whitetail mounts each year, with the majority of his clients living within a 100-mile radius of Goose Lake. The day I dropped off my deer, the next client was from Galesburg, having driven 90 minutes to drop off his near 200-inch buck.
We discussed the biggest issues he observes each year, with the hope that this article might alleviate some problems for him or any other taxidermist and give you the highest quality mount for your memories.
“As far as cooling it down, just putting ice inside of the cavity and leaving the hide on is a real no-no," said Meyer. "This is because the head can fill up with water and that will cause hair to slip. So, one of the biggest things is, if it's warm weather, even if the locker can’t get to it right away, get it skinned immediately and take all the neck meat out, if at all possible. A lot of deer now coming in are tick lousy, too. It’s your deer, so prep it as best as possible.”
Mike uses the freezing method to remove ticks. However, any extra meat extends the thawing process significantly and that makes it a more difficult hide to work with.
“Getting the deer to the truck can be a real problem, too," said Meyer. "Not all furs are the same. Try to minimize dragging, so you have at least one good side. Try not to use the quad runners to drag out the animal which will leave a bald spot. That can dictate whether the cape can be used or not.”
If you need to skin the animal yourself, try to tube the neck versus cutting up the back of the neck. While both techniques will work, the tube method will reduce the work for your taxidermist and it will reduce any potential hair issues.
“Having been in the business for 30 years, when I started out it was 75/25 gun to bow," said Meyer. "Now the tables have turned. Deer have a lot more bow pressure now compared to before. Our weapons these days allow anyone to be a lot more productive than the stick bow I started with back in the 1980s.”
So, just for fun, I thought I would ask Meyer “which state has the bigger deer, Illinois or Iowa?”
“I think that they are about the same as far as the animals that come into my shop, and my clientele are about half and half," he said. "It seems like Illinois has a little more pressure, probably because of all the hunting leases, … but overall, both states have a lot of big deer out in the woods.”
