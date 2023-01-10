WORLD OUTDOORS: Practice makes perfect

Growing up, many of us were told by our parents or teachers that practice makes perfect.

There are many derivatives of that statement, but the message is the same. If you want to be proficient at any activity, you need to devote time to going over the actions.

That is no different with children in the outdoors. Whether it is a youth turkey hunt, fishing off the dock, kayaking across the lake, or properly packing a backpack for a hike, kids need practice to become proficient in the outdoors. This is especially important when you are conducting activities that are traditionally considered adult activities.

For example, this past weekend, my son and I ran half a box of dove hunting shells through the turkey gun I want him to use during youth season, which is coming up in late March in Illinois and early April in Iowa. The snow had mostly melted, the wind was calm, and the temperature was cooperative for a change. While I would normally have liked to sit and watch the Bears game, the conditions allowed us to practice. The importance of that practice was much more than just hitting the target.

We started from the beginning on how to properly operate this shotgun, compared to the pump shotgun that he has been designated as “his” after he pulled the lucky number at a National Wild Turkey Federation fundraiser. Of course, I paid for the chance and had the FOID card to actually win it, but I believe that it will likely be leaving my household when he heads off to college. I would even go as far as to say that if the Illinois Senate finalizes the law (Illinois House already did) to disallow 18- to 20-year-olds from getting a FOID card and limiting hunting opportunities for young adults, then he’d probably go to school out-of-state so he can hunt. I did my undergraduate work in Wisconsin for the hunting and fishing, so it is not a stretch for him to do the same.

As he sat there learning how to properly cycle and load a semi-automatic Remington 11-87 special-purpose shotgun, his confidence was visibly increasing. Shooting at a cardboard box, we were able to see the results of the shot, too; again, a good confidence booster when you are shooting 8-shot through a turkey choke tube. The transition from a youth model to an adult-sized weapon can be intimidating for a 12-year-old. The weight change alone can seem daunting for the child.

When I got the “This isn’t that hard to use. I can’t wait for turkey season,” I knew the half hour and $4 in shells was well worth the investment.

We headed back into the house and put away everything except for the shotgun. A quick bore snake cleaning completed the lesson for the day.

The simplicity of the action was a revelation to him as he had never cleaned a shotgun and assumed it was a big process. Right afterward, he pulled out his “Cricket,” which is a bolt action .22 specifically designed for kids. He ran the .22 caliber bore snake through that as well, just to make sure it was ready to go. Then it was back to the Bears game.

Sometimes it is the little things that get kids excited about the outdoors. Overall, it is the time spent with them that they will likely remember 20, 30, 40 years later as they think back on those special days in the outdoors.