Tickets are on sale for Breakfast with the Pros, held at the Holiday Inn in downtown Rock Island.

The event is this Saturday from 7-9 a.m. prior to the opening of the Outdoor Show at the QCCA. Each $25 ticket is good for a buffet-style breakfast for one child under age 17 and one adult, as well as admission to the Fishing, Hunting and Outdoor Adventure Show later that morning. My kids ask to go each year just for the breakfast!

During the breakfast, adults and children are usually seated at a table with one of the professional anglers who has come to the QCCA Outdoor Show or with an experienced area fisherman. Following breakfast, the professionals will have a panel discussion to answer any questions rom the attendees. This is a great opportunity to find out tricks and tips to catching fish in our area, or across the country. It is also a great time to learn about what it takes to have a career in the outdoors, or what has allowed these fishermen to be successful in developing their careers. While it may be hard to get the kiddos out of bed on a Saturday morning, they rarely leave the event disappointed.

For more information or to reserve your tickets, call 563-370-5298. Tickets are limited, but are still available at this time.

The Fishing, Hunting and Outdoor Adventure Show runs Thursday (4-8 p.m.), Friday (12-8 p.m.), Saturday (9 a.m.-4 p.m.), and Sunday (10 a.m.-4 p.m.). Admission for adults is $8, kids 6-15 $1, and children under 6 are free.

Guest speakers this year are Jim Crowley, Wes Sleeper and Kevin Wegner. Crowley is probably best known for his Jim Crowley Outdoors Programs and is also a longtime speaker at the Show. He is from central Illinois and spends a lot of time on the water and in the fields of Illinois and the entire Midwest. Sleeper is a fisheries biologist for Bjornsen Pond Management and will present on growing trophy fish, managing a multi-species fishery, and how to control vegetation and water quality. Wegner, of Sokol Associates, will talk about maximizing your destination trip and tell the story of his team's 270-mile Minnesota Border Paddle Challenge in four days with almost no sleep. These speakers will be at the breakfast and given seminars Friday through Sunday.

In addition to the seminars, many of our local vendors will be showcasing some of the best deals of the year on fishing tackle. In addition to the new products, Illinois DNR, US Army Corps of Engineers, and other conservation-oriented groups will be there to answer questions you may have about the outdoors, new rules, or maybe just a good spot to take the child fishing from an easily accessible shoreline.

As always, there will be kids’ activities in the north hall. This area is a safe and warm place to introduce them to several outdoor disciplines. Hopefully, it will spark an interest in shooting or archery and start their outdoor adventures. There are lots of opportunities back in the main hall for them to get outfitted for their new adventures! They can even get a chance to catch a trout in the north hall, if the fish are biting.