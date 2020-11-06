Worldly concerns bleed into the spiritual realm

The statue of a saint is engulfed in flames after protesters torched the San Francisco de Borja church, a favorite of Chile's national police force, on the one-year anniversary of the start of anti-government mass protests over inequality in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020.
Catholicos Karekin II, right, leads a nationwide prayer for peace in the Saint Gayane Church in Yerevan, Armenia, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020.
Members of a far-right organization and police remove women from a church where they were protesting church support for tightening Poland's already restrictive abortion law in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Poland constitutional court had issued a ruling on Thursday that further restricts abortion rights in Poland, triggering four straight days of protests across Poland.
A youth holds a photograph of France's President Emmanuel Macron, stamped with a shoe mark, during a protest against France in Istanbul, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday challenged the United States to impose sanctions against his country while also launching a second attack on French President Emmanuel Macron. Speaking a day after he suggested Macron needed mental health treatment because of his attitude to Islam and Muslims, which prompted France to recall its ambassador to Ankara, Erdogan took aim at foreign critics.
President Donald Trump, lower left, attends church at International Church of Las Vegas, as Pastor Pasqual Urrabazo, second from the right, gestures on stage, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.
Volunteer doctors Aram Grigoryan, right, and Eleonora Ovanesyan, center pray with a priest in a church during a military conflict in Stepanakert, the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.
A dog looks as a Catholic priest sprinkles holy water during a drive-thru blessing done to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at the Eastwood mall in Quezon city, Philippines Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. Pets are traditionally blessed every first Sunday of October to celebrate the feast day of Saint Francis of Assisi, considered the patron saint of animals and environment by the Catholic Church.
People walk though a door sprinkling sanitizing mist to attend Dussehra festival celebrations toned down due to the coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi, India, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. The Hindu festival season is traditionally laced with an unmatched fanfare and extravaganza, with socializing being the hallmark of the celebration. But this year's festivities have been scaled down. The celebrations, bereft of all the grandiose, have been muted. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
A priest carries a ladder used as a barrier to a chapel during mass at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, where Jesus Christ is believed to be buried, in the Old City of Jerusalem, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. The site has seen very few visitors since measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus began.
Christians hug while praying in support of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, outside the Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in Washington.
An artisan prepare a clay idol of Hindu Goddess Durga ahead of the Hindu religious festival season in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
Ultra-Orthodox Jews wear face masks and keep social distancing amid concerns over the country's coronavirus outbreak, during a protest to what they say is incitement against the city and country's religious population, in the southern Israel city of Arad, Monday, Oct 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
Violinist Melanie Hill performs during the "Mourning Into Unity" vigil, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, on a section of 16th Street that has been renamed Black Lives Matter Plaza, near the White House in Washington. Washington's Church of the Epiphany hosted a national candlelight vigil where hundreds of feet of purple fabric symbolizing mourning during COVID-19 was unfurled. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
A figure of a saint consumed by flames after protesters storm a church in Chile. In Armenia, a nationwide prayer for peace. A women's protest against abortion restrictions outside a Polish house of worship.
Around the world, Associated Press photographers captured moments like these in the past month showing how secular conflicts, disputes and worries inevitably intersect with the spiritual realm.
An international dust-up sparked anti-France protest in Istanbul after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan suggested his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, needed mental health treatment because of his attitude toward Islam and Muslims.
In the United States, President Donald Trump visited a Las Vegas church while on a campaign tour to Nevada as the politically polarized nation barreled toward the hotly disputed November election. With Trump, a rare churchgoer, sitting in the front row, the pastor proclaimed that God told her that morning he would secure a second term.
And amid the latest outburst of fighting between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces, two volunteer doctors, one of them wearing military fatigues, prayed with a priest in a church in the separatist Caucasus region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Azerbaijan territory but under control of ethnic Armenian forces.
Traditionally, pets are blessed the first week in October for the feast day of St Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals and the environment. In the Philippines, a Roman Catholic priest sprinkled holy water as a dog poked its head out of a car window in a socially distanced drive-through blessing.
