For years, area business leaders have sought ways to grow the region as a whole and help push along public projects aimed at encouraging greater commerce and development for everyone. During that time they’ve faced a number of challenges. Chief among them: money.
On the Davenport riverfront, for example, project plans have stacked up over the years. Renderings have changed, price tags have grown, additional input has been sought and in recent years some initial building has begun to take root — though local officials still have no way to pay for the big picture. And relatively little money has been invested considering the time and attention devoted to coming up with ideas.
Separated by the Mississippi River, the Illinois and Iowa Quad-Cities local governments often face vastly different options under their respective state governments when it comes to methods for funding infrastructure, green-lighting public projects and managing public services.
As the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce and Visit Quad Cities seeks to help get a laundry list of projects off the ground, could a regional taxing authority help pay for and guide major development in the Quad-Cities?
Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce CEO Paul Rumler says the idea has remained a topic of “high interest” among area business leaders for some time. But how to make regional development happen is still undefined in many ways, especially its funding mechanism, he said.
“If this is going to be a mechanism that lives from generation to generation, having some type of structure in place that’s ratified at the state level and allows interstate transactions to occur, that’s the best way to go,” Rumler said. “It requires two states and congress, that isn’t something that happens overnight.”
Official interstate compacts like Rumler described require congressional consent because the U.S. constitution forbids such agreements without it, though hundreds of them have formed over the years. Other quasi-authoritative organizations that straddle the river and offer interstate public development — such as the Bi-State Regional Commission, which manages project planning around mass transit and major federally funded infrastructure — exist by voluntary participation of the local authorities, funded through fees paid by local governments along with state and federal money.
It's been tried before
Creating a regional governmental authority to spur big, collaborative projects is not a new idea for the Quad-Cities. One close attempt gained federal and bi-state support nearly 30 years ago but failed to be adopted locally.
In 1990, Congress passed foundational legislation authorizing the Quad Cities Interstate Metropolitan Authority Compact. State lawmakers in Iowa and Illinois followed suit in the following years by passing mirror legislation to establish an agency with jurisdiction over regional governmental functions, including airports, ports, bridges, mass transit and waste management.
Supporters at the time billed the authority’s formation as a path toward combining regional resources in a cooperative fashion that would benefit the entire metropolitan area and save tax dollars in the long run through greater efficiency. Additional taxing authority for the interstate agency was likely the chief objection, as part of its source of funding was tied to the creation of a quarter-cent sales tax in each county.
At the end of the day, the initiative fizzled out at the finish line. Though state and federal approval were there, the final task necessary to put the agency in place was passage at the ballot box by the voters of Rock Island and Scott counties. But local officials never got that approval before a 1993 deadline set by Congress, effectively stopping it in its tracks.
For the last few decades, though, conversations among many in the Quad-Cities business community have persisted around whether a similar initiative could be taken up to put real momentum behind some of the region’s yet-unfulfilled aspirations. Rumler said some sort of regional funding “would be another tool available to our community leaders as we’re thinking about evolving our region.”
“We call ourselves the Quad-Cities region, and sometimes we have limitations in how we can act as a region,” Rumler said. “Our structure, our system, is still built on individual jurisdictions or cities or governments, or previously on individual chambers. This mechanism would allow us to lean into the regional approach for funding large, important initiatives or assets, and to market ourselves.”
A comparable model in St. Louis?
Visit Quad Cities CEO Dave Herrell and Rumler both point to the St. Louis metropolitan area as a possible example after which a local regional authority could be modeled. There are other areas as well, including Oklahoma City, Nashville and Fargo-Moorhead — a bi-state community like the Quad-Cities.
But St. Louis, by its nature as a Mississippi River town with an interstate compact, stands as an interesting comparison for the Quad Cities. The 12 members of the St. Louis group are appointed by the governors of Illinois and Missouri. Its funding is sourced from federal and state grants paired with local revenue.
St. Louis established an interstate compact agreement with federal, bi-state and local approval about 70 years ago. The initial authority was responsible for an array of regional projects. Today, its main function is overseeing the St. Louis mass transportation system — “Metro” — which runs seamlessly across both sides of the Mississippi River.
‘You’re either growing or you’re dying’
Since Herrell took over leadership of Visit Quad Cities last year, he’s championed the idea of establishing the Quad-Cities as an international destination point. Part of getting there, he said, means thinking about how the region’s assets will be invested in and how the region can “remain competitive in the ongoing race for talent and product experience and quality of life.”
And as what’s needed to get there financially speaking, Herrell says the region is “certainly deficient” when it comes to resources. Creating an interstate taxing authority could be a way to get there, he says.
“It’s something we will absolutely be tethered to with the Chamber and other partners in terms of just trying to figure out how to compete against other markets,” Herrell said. “You’re either growing or you’re dying. If you want to grow, you need the right tools or tool belt.
“The Quad-Cities is changing,” Herrell added. “So as our market evolves, and as we are adapting, and there are new people coming in as transplants, such as myself, those folks have perspectives from other communities. That’s a good thing. I do think we can sell that, because really all we’re trying to do is make the Quad-Cities region the best.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.