Brandan Tillman

Tillman

Hauled in a team-high 39 receptions for 596 yards and two scores. Class 4A first team all-stater also tied for team lead with three picks.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Bi-State Digital Editor

Load comments