Assumption third in second pool at Waterloo: After going 2-1 on the opening day to get into the second pool at the Battle of Waterloo, the Knights went 1-2 Saturday to finish third among those in that pool.
T.J. Fitzpatrick (120), Julien Broderson (195) and Seth Adrian (220) each won all three of their matches for Assumption Saturday.
The Knights fell in their opening match of the day 42-36 to 1A No. 2 Denver. They bounced back to defeat Cedar Falls 37-30 before falling in their final match, 39-31 to Western Dubuque Epworth.
North Scott, which won twice after dropping its opening match on Friday, extended that winning streak by beating Linn-Mar 45-24 and Union 37-31 before falling 41-36 to Cedar Rapids Prairie to finish second in pool five.
Caleb McCabe (126), Collin Lewis (145) and Brady Ernst (285) each won three matches on Saturday for the Lancers, with all of Lewis' coming by pin.
Pleasant Valley placed second in the seventh pool, topping Waterloo West 51-27 and Nashua-Plainfield 48-35 before falling 42-38 to Charles City.
Josh Pelzer (126), Hunter Meyrer (132, 138), Eli Loyd (145, 152) and Evan Kilstrom (285) picked up three wins for Pleasant Valley, with eight pins and a forfeit between them.
Bettendorf second at Red Owens: Led by four titles and four other top-three finishes, Bettendorf finished second to Southeast Polk at the Red Owens Holiday Classic on Saturday.
Dustin Bohren topped Kale Anderson from Southeast Polk 6-2 for the 106-pound title, and Aiden Evans captured the 120 title with a 4-2 decision over Hunter Garvin from Iowa City West.
In the upper weights, Will Jefferson topped PCM's Jarron Trausch 7-6 for the 170-pound title and Griffin Liddle topped Cedar Rapids Jefferson's Dawson Sweet 4-1 for the 285-pound championship.
Central DeWitt wins Saber Invitational: Behind three first place finishes Central DeWitt captured the title at its home invitational Saturday, beating out second-place Camanche 198-166.
Keaton Zeimet pinned his way to the 106 title for the Sabers and Logan Pitts did likewise at 182. Robert Howard also captured the 120 crown for Central DeWitt.
Second-place Camanche also took home three titles, with Eric Kinkaid (132), Cade Everson (152) and Baylor Crigger (160) winning their respective brackets.
Abraham Michel (170) and Lane Stender (195) took home title for third-place Maquoketa while Samuel Hamma gave fifth-place Davenport North its only win at 145 pounds.
Manuel McGowan-Serrano won the 285-pound title for Davenport Central.
Muscatine third at Fort Madison: Led by six third-place finishes, Muscatine finished third at the Fort Madison Invitational Saturday.
Louisa-Muscatine finished fifth, but did get a title as Cody Calvelage won a 9-2 decision over Clear Creek-Amana's Samual Sanders to capture the 126-pound championship.
Louisa-Muscatine also got second-place efforts from Max McCulley at 145 pounds and Gabe Hayes at 285 pounds.
Carson Harder (132), Takpor Tiah (152), Cedric Castillo (160), Brennan Broders (182), Dalton Sell (195) and Shane Mathias (220) all placed third for Muscatine, which finished only nine points behind the second-place hosts.
Both teams were well behind runaway winner Cedar Rapids Kennedy.
Clinton's Randall wins title at North Linn: Hunter Randall used three pins to capture the 220-pound title, helping lead Clinton 10 fifth place at the North Linn Lynx Invitational Saturday.
Chase Witte also pinned both his semifinal and final opponents to capture the 106-pound title for Wapello. The Indians also got a second-place from Daniel Meeker at 132 pounds and placed eighth in the team standings.
Kyle Guilliams (152), Jasper Luckritz (170) and Ethan Barry (195) placed second for Clinton.
Tipton fifth at Regina: Led by John Crowley's title at 120 pounds, Tipton placed fifth at the Regina Invitational.
Jared Kadel took the 138-pound title for Columbus/Winfield-Mount Union, and Tyler Thurston (195) and Chase Gallagher (285) took second for North Cedar.
