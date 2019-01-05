Bettendorf wins fourth-place pool at The Clash: Coming off a day in which it upset Glenbard North before dropping a pair of duals, Bettendorf found more success at The Clash in Rochester, Minnesota, on Saturday.
The Bulldogs swept Washington, Illinois (35-32), Huntley, Illinois (33-29), and Burlington, Wisconsin (37-31), to win the pool of teams that placed fourth in their preliminary brackets.
Dustin Bohren (106), Alex Blizzard (182), Kane Schmidt (195-220) and Griffin Liddle (285) all went 3-0 on the day for Bettendorf.
North Scott went 1-2 on the second day of The Clash, good enough to finish second in their pool of teams that finished fifth in their preliminary bracket Friday.
The Lancers fell to Glenbard North, Illinois, 43-31 and 36-28 to Thompson, Alabama, before beating Carl Sandberg, Illinois, 39-30.
Collin Lewis (145) continued his winning ways Saturday, finishing the two-day tournament with a 6-0 record. Caleb McCabe (126), Jake Matthaidess (152) and Brady Ernst (285) also went 3-0 on Saturday.
Central wins at Northeast: Led by wins from Nathan Canfield (106), Callum Swanson (182) and Manuel McGowan-Serrano (285), Davenport Central held off Louisa-Muscatine and Davenport North to win the Northeast Invitational on Saturday.
Louisa Muscatine got wins from Cody Calvelage (126), Hayden Cavelage (152) and Chase Kruse (160). Tateum Park (113) and Samuel Hamma (145) won titles for North.
Other winners included Zach Roeder (120) of Bellevue, Brody Hawtrey (138) and Tyler Thurston (195) of North Cedar, and Aaron Schoon (170) of Northeast.
Broderson wins at Eckenrod Invitational: Assumption's Julien Broderson made quick work of the 195-pound competition at the Bobcat Jerry Eckenrod Invitational Saturday, not letting any match go the distance on his way to the title.
Broderson's finish, along with a second place from Seth Adrian at 220 and thirds from Ethan Forker (106) and Jacob Felderman (132), helped Assumption to a fourth-place finish. Don Bosco won the team title.
Will Esmoil won the 145 pound title and Kobe Simon took third at 220 for eighth-place West Liberty.
Muscatine second at Curtis Invitational: Buoyed by a trio of titles in the upper weights, Muscatine took second at the Gary Curtis Invitational Saturday. The Muskies earned 170 team points, with Washington taking the title with 196.5.
Dalton Sell and Shane Mathias pinned their title match opponents to win at 195 pounds and 220 pounds respectively, and Togeh Deseh earned a decision victory to take the 285-pound title.
Clinton seventh at Linn-Mar: Clinton won its final two matches after dropping its first three to place seventh at the Linn-Mar Duals.
Ethan Barry went 5-0 on the day at 195 pounds for the River Kings.
— Staff report
