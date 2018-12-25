SAN ANTONIO — Less than two hours after the Iowa State football team arrived at its hotel in preparation for the Alamo Bowl, its opponent arrived with some flair.
Washington State quarterback Gardner Minshew, the Pac-12 offensive player of the year, rolled into team headquarters on the famous riverwalk clad in a red Cougars jumpsuit that is seemingly out of a 1970s movie.
Everything else about squad, including its eccentric head coach Mike Leach, was all business. No. 25 ISU and No. 12 Washington State meet Friday in the Alamodome (8 p.m./ESPN).
“Iowa State does a lot of good things, just like all the good teams we’ve played,” Leach said. “The most important thing is for us to focus on ourselves and be the best team we can be and worry about playing the best we can play.”
What Washington State (10-2) does best is throw the ball. Minshew was second in the nation in passing yards (4,477) and leads the top passing attack in the country. The Cougars have run for fewer than 1,000 yards as a team this season, so ISU’s secondary is on high alert.
“Oh man, heck of a player,” ISU cornerback Brian Peavy said of Minshew. “A guy that can make throws across the field. They’re confident in him. They don’t call run plays so that just shows his capabilities right there.”
Leach and Co. are aware of the challenges ISU presents, too. The Cougars are able to bully most teams with offense — they average 38.3 points per game and scored 40 or more points five times this season — but recognize how formidable the Cyclones can be defensively.
ISU has allowed just 22.5 points per game and has held 10 opponents under their season scoring average. The size up front and the ability to cover in the back end even led WSU wide receiver Kyle Sweet to make a comparison to the Cougars’ bowl opponent from a year ago.
“A little bit like our bowl game last year, we played Michigan State,” Sweet said. “They’re a big team, big defense. They’re going to come at us with everything they’ve got, but we’re prepared for it.
“They play together really well. They fly around and fly to the ball. That can create problems for our offense.”
Michigan State won 42-17 in the Holiday Bowl a year ago, holding Washington State to fewer than 300 total yards.
There are fundamental differences in style between Washington State and ISU (8-4), but Leach sees similarities in the way each has been able to become a “team of achievers.” Freshman quarterback Brock Purdy has also caught his eye during film sessions in bowl prep.
Purdy is 7-1 during his time as the primary quarterback, is averaging 241.9 passing yards per game and has accounted for 19 of the Cyclones’ last 32 touchdowns. He was also named honorable mention All-Big 12 in a league filled with capable quarterbacks, including the Heisman Trophy winner.
“He was pretty good to begin with, and he’s just gotten more tuned in with the other players,” Leach said. “He’s a good player.”
The former Texas Tech coach sees ISU’s results, and its first eight-win regular season since 2000, as an effect of the tone Cyclones coach Matt Campbell has set in three years in Ames.
“Just a sharp, enthusiastic coach,” Leach said. “He’s very enthusiastic and has energy, which I’m sure resonates with his players. Then his teams have always been very aggressive and done a great job.”
