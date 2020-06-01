Xfinity race

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Noah Gragson squeezed past JR Motorsports teammate Justin Allgaier with four laps remaining, a move that caused Allgaier to crash, and Gragson held on at Bristol Motor Speedway for his second win of the season.

Gragson also won the season-opening race at Daytona to begin his second year with Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s race team. Gragson was winless in 2019 in his first full season in NASCAR's second-tier series.

His victory Monday night was set up by a caution with 13 laps remaining that wiped away Allgaier's lead. The Chevrolet teammates lined up side-by-side for the restart with seven laps remaining but Allgaier cleared him on the restart.

Gragson chased him and as he passed Allgaier for the lead, Allgaier wiggled into the wall and crashed for a caution.

“I really apologize to Justin and the (number) 7 team, that’s not how I want to race,” Gragson said. "I saw a position open up, he kind of slipped off the bottom and I tried to slip to the bottom and I just got too loose.

“This track is like ice right now. We are slipping and sliding.”