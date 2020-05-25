There were just five cautions in the first 155 laps, but six yellow flags over the last 45 laps.

Busch recaptured the lead with 10 laps to go, but nearly gave it all away in overtime.

Busch drove a No. 54 Toyota sponsored by the Appalachian State University class of 2020

“Hopefully this will lift your spirits, we won one for you," Busch said to the App State students who didn't get to have a traditional graduation ceremony due to the coronavirus

The event was run without fans in attendance.

Busch is in the midst of running all seven races in 11 days at Darlington and Charlotte since NASCAR returne to action after being sidelined for two months because of the coronavirus.It was a tough night for Darlington winner Chase Briscoe, who finished 20th.

Briscoe, who was looking for his third Xfinity Series win of the season, drew penalties for an uncontrolled tire and speeding on pit road and then sustained damage to his car after hitting the wall with 45 laps to go when Timmy Hill's engine blew up. Things went from bad to worse when he suffered damage to the right front of his car with 28 laps to go.