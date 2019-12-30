Year-end slice (print only)

Call this the year of movement in Quad-Cities area sports.

Some moved up. Others moved on, moved over, moved to new positions or moved toward making a bigger name for themselves in their chosen sport.

Brea Beal, Julien Broderson, D.J. Carton and Carly King completed wildly successful high school careers and moved to the college level.

T.J. Sikkema, Nicholas Baer, Ethan Happ and Jake Gervase moved up from college to the pro ranks.

Harrison Bey-Buie simply moved from one high school to another with fantastic results.

Michelle Juehring moved into a challenging new position and Dave Heller dealt with new challenges in a position he has occupied for a long time.

Dylan Frittelli and Joyciline Jepkosgei came to the Quad-Cities and left with a higher profile in their professions.

Madison Keys added to her career resume and Joe Wieskamp took a step forward in the pursuit of excellence in his chosen career.

All of them are included in our list of the top 15 sports people on the Quad-Cities sports scene for 2019.

To read more about their achievements of the past year, see Page B3.

