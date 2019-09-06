3 Years Hollow, Discrepancies, Alborn and Hong Kong Sleepover will play at the Redstone Room, River Music Experience, 129 N. Main St., Davenport. Tickets, from $10 in advance to $12 day of show, are available at www.eventbrite.com for this all-ages show. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., music starts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14.

