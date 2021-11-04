Ying Yang
Family members of Anita Pinc and Craig Verbeke, who died after a boat crash near the levee in LeClaire, are suing the operators of two boats that witnesses said were racing on the Mississippi River at the time of the collision.
A review of OSHA complaints submitted by employees from four Deere plants — Davenport Works, Harvester Works, Seeding Plant, and Parts Distribution Center — in the Quad-Cities revealed a history of serious injuries to manufacturing workers that cost the company relatively low fines.
The most recent voted-down tentative agreement is Deere & Co.'s last, best, and final offer, according to Jen Hartmann, director of public relations for Deere.
Springfield beat Rock Island 94-72 on Friday night in what turned out to be the highest scoring football game in Illinois state playoff history.
Unless otherwise noted, trick-or-treat times are for Sunday, Oct. 31.
On Day 20 of the strike, Quad-Cities UAW workers headed to the polls to vote on a new six-year tentative agreement.
ELDRIDGE — North Scott jumped out to a 10-0 lead after one quarter of Friday’s Class 4A first round playoff game.
Updated: Scott County deputy suffers minor injuries after Davenport man crashes his SUV into his cruiser
Update: Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane said the deputy suffered minor injuries in the crash.
A Rock Island man has been arrested in connection with the Oct. 17 shooting death of 35-year-old Samuel Wires outside the Déjà Vu Showgirls st…
A Davenport teenager on probation since March 31 for auto theft, felony eluding and being a felon in possession of a firearm was taken into cu…