Adler Theatre, Davenport, May 2015

051415-yo-yo-ma7

Cellist Yo Yo Ma performs on stage with the Quad-City Symphony Orchestra, Thursday, May 14, 2015, at the Adler Theatre in Davenport.

As the capstone gala to celebrate the Quad City Symphony Orchestra's 100th season, internationally-renowned superstar cellist Yo-Yo Ma thrilled a packed Adler crowd that included Eilene Stephens, of Rock Island:

“I remember that concert as if it were yesterday. The energy in the room was electric from the moment I entered the Adler and grew all through the first half. The QCSO is always excellent, but it was clear to me they were caught up in the excitement of the evening as well. Then came the magical moment when Yo-Yo Ma walked onto the stage.

“My seat was on the center aisle and when he took his place to the left of the conductor, he was in my direct line of sight. He was so very relaxed, interacting with the orchestra members seated in his vicinity, and when he began to play, the rest of the room disappeared for me. There was no audience, no auditorium; just Yo-Yo, the orchestra, and me.

“When the Dvorak concerto was over, I realized I had been leaning forward in my chair, elbows on knees, chin in hands, and smiling broadly throughout the entire piece. I didn’t want the concert to end and was overjoyed when Yo-Yo returned to the stage for his encore, which was stunning in its simplicity and beauty.

“I heard days later that Yo-Yo had actually asked our conductor whether it would be all right if he played an encore. What an amazingly generous and humble soul, and what a perfect memory to cherish for the rest of my life.”

