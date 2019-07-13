IF YOU GO

What: Free Iowa State University home demonstration garden tour, featuring cut flowers, tomatoes and sweet corn.

When: 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 29.

Where: Muscatine Island Research Farm, 111 North St., Fruitland.

To get there from the Quad-Cities: Take the U.S. 61 bypass around Muscatine. South of the city, turn right onto U.S. 61/92. Look for a "Fruitland" sign, and turn left onto 67th Avenue West. Proceed about 1½ miles to a stop sign. Turn right onto G38/North Street and go about three blocks.

For more information: Call 563-294-5045.