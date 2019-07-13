Gardeners interested in learning more about cut flowers, sweet corn or tomatoes will have an opportunity beginning at 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 29, when staff of Iowa State University presents its annual Demonstration Garden Field Day in Fruitland, near Muscatine.
ISU Extension & Outreach operates seven demonstration gardens around the state, growing different plants of interest to home gardeners to see how they compare.
Once annually, staff invites the public to come in to see what they've grown and ask questions. The event offers people an opportunity to see what works and what doesn't and to ask questions of experts such as Cindy Haynes, associate professor and extension specialist in horticulture at Iowa State.
Cut flowers: This term refers to annual flowers that make good indoor bouquets, either fresh or as dried arrangements. Long stems and fairly long-lasting blooms are two attributes to look for.
Among the flowers you'll see in Fruitland are zinnias, snapdragons, celiosia (cock's comb), salvia, ageratum (floss flower), statice, sunflowers and gomphrena, also known as globe amarantha, that dries with a little globe flower. Haynes hastens to add that the latter is not to be confused with Palmer amaranth, which is a bad, noxious weed that threatens farmers.
Tomatoes: The showcase will be "pretty basic," with different kinds of roma, cherry and beefsteak tomatoes, mostly red. Haynes hopes the tomatoes will be far enough along for taste-testing.
Corn: Discussion will center on augmented sweet corn, a newer kind of super-sweet that has been developed to be more tender than some super-sweet varieties, Haynes said.
That's because in the drive toward super-sweet, some varieties became somewhat hard and crunchy, which consumers people don't like. For those people, there is the augmented, she said. The fields are planted with five different cultivars of this augmented corn.
But because the season is two to three weeks late, there won't be any corn to sample, she said.
In addition to the flowers, tomatoes and corn, there will be a smaller variety of other plans including snap beans, radishes, summer squash and cucumber.
The event is free and there is no registration — just drop in. Haynes recommends bringing a hat and water. "It is always hot," she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.