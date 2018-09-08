The staff at Davenport's Nahant Marsh has been raising monarch butterflies to help ensure a healthy migrating population, and on Saturday, Sept. 15, the public is invited to a free butterfly release party from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The party also includes education stations and other insect-related activities, such as a reading of “The Butterfly Catcher” by Quad-City area children’s book author, Solomon Powell; a mason bee house-making station, and a bake sale by the Friends of Nahant Marsh.
The marsh is at 4220 Wapello Ave.
In the morning, staff will tag and feed 200 butterflies for the Monarch Watch Tagging Program that will be released at noon.
Visitors will be invited to help tag, recording the number they assisted with to track its southern journey on www.monarchwatch.org/tagging.
Afterwards guests are invited to explore the preserve that is abloom with goldenrod and the Education Center. The bird blind, dock, and viewing platforms are all accessible on flat terrain. Binoculars, guidebooks, and nets will be available for loan until the Education Center closes at 3 p.m.
Another facet of the day is a fundraising opportunity in which monarch sponsorships are available for $25 each or two for $40. Each sponsor will receive a certificate of recognition and milkweed seeds.
Monarch sponsorships can be completed online at www.nahantmarsh.org or by calling 563-336-3374. Note: this is a sponsorship program for monarch conservation at Nahant Marsh (no butterflies will be received by the sponsor).
Nahant Marsh is a 305-acre nature preserve nestled in southwest Davenport. It is comprised of several habitats including, marshes, open water, vernal ponds, tallgrass prairie, sand prairie, and bottomland woods.
The event is sponsored by the Waste Commission of Scott County, iLiveHere Quad Cities, the Peoples Co. and WVIK Quad-Cities National Public Radio.
For more information, call 563-336-3374.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.