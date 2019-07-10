With 156 golfers in the mix and the JDC being the last stop for some of them before next week's British Open in Ireland, there are quite a few names to watch. Among them is Matthew Wolff, an NCAA All-American at Oklahoma State University who just won his first PGA Tour victory Sunday at the 3M Open.
Others include Wolff's teammate at Oklahoma State, Viktor Hovland, South Korean Choi Ho-Sung, last year's champion Michael Kim, previous champions Brian Harman and Ryan Moore as well as veteran Ricky Barnes. McGuire says there are a lot of up-and-coming young players you'll hear about in the future.
There's also a mechanism to help British Open-eligible golfers get to the Open quickly. Right after play ends Sunday, a special charter at the Quad-Cities International Airport will take golfers and some guests to Ireland, with proceeds going to Birdies for Charity as well.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.