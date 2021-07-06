"You're going to die today": Davenport woman tells of domestic abuse, recovery

Aug. 10, 2020

Shannon closes her eyes for the last time. She's almost at the end.

The vision of God and Jesus and her mother-as-a-young-woman fades. She gets up from the floor of the bathroom and knows she might bleed to death. She makes a promise to God. If he spares her, she will find a way to leave the man. She will get closer to her children. She will get help.

The man who always said he loved her agrees to let her shower.

She tries to talk to the man about going to the hospital, and how he shouldn't kill her. She even gets on her knees in front of him and prays to God to spare them both. The man looks up and says "You took everything from me. Just die. I don't want to hear your voice."

The man always got what he wanted. In the beginning he was nice, but now he talked to her in the same tone he used when he told where she could go. Or demanded her money. She stands under the water and prays under her breath.

After a long time, the man lets her out of the shower. She stuffs her wounds with sugar. Hours pass. Then the man says she can go the hospital and get stitched up.

He stays for almost a month. She lies to the neighbors, telling them she was injured in that big storm.